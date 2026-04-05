HAPPY EASTER, FELLOW CHRISTIANS!!!

I have two Easter gifts for you.

First, a Tim Keller sermon:

Encountering the Risen King (Easter)

And for the more Throw-the-Money-Changers-Out Christians:

Ann Coulter blasts claim that ‘welcoming the stranger’ applies to immigration: ‘Total fake, phony frauds’

‘This has nothing to do with Christianity’

Conservative political commentator and author Ann Coulter recently dismissed the increasingly common assertion from some Christians that the Bible’s commands regarding personal hospitality apply to U.S. immigration policy. …

“I think they’re total fake, phony frauds,” she said of such people. “They want to be praised in The New York Times. This has nothing to do with Christianity.”

“They ought to consider that this is the last Christian country on Earth,” she said. “And once we’re gone, it’s over. It’s lights out for the globe.”

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