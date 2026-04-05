"It is finished"
The most important words ever spoken ...
HAPPY EASTER, FELLOW CHRISTIANS!!!
I have two Easter gifts for you.
First, a Tim Keller sermon:
Encountering the Risen King (Easter)
And for the more Throw-the-Money-Changers-Out Christians:
Ann Coulter blasts claim that ‘welcoming the stranger’ applies to immigration: ‘Total fake, phony frauds’
‘This has nothing to do with Christianity’
Conservative political commentator and author Ann Coulter recently dismissed the increasingly common assertion from some Christians that the Bible’s commands regarding personal hospitality apply to U.S. immigration policy. …
“I think they’re total fake, phony frauds,” she said of such people. “They want to be praised in The New York Times. This has nothing to do with Christianity.”
“They ought to consider that this is the last Christian country on Earth,” she said. “And once we’re gone, it’s over. It’s lights out for the globe.”
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Raised a Catholic, became a Baptist in 2013. Happy Easter Ann. A friend of mine recently said that he didn't think the new Pope liked America even though, as you say, it is the last Christian country in the world. I replied somewhat jokingly, "I don't think he is that big a fan of Jesus either..." As a young Congressional staffer out of law school in the mid 90s, I remember being perplexed to run into priests who seemed to care more about Socialism and the Death Penalty than abortion or Christian values. The rise of "Social Justice" has only made it worse and expanded it to the spectrum of Christian sects. I once attended a service in Northern Virginia in the twenty-teens where the pastor basically ran the show like a COEXIST bumper sticker, with young men who identified as Muslims (and not potential converts) participating in the youth ministry as if it was just some recreational program. Most recently, I heard a pastor commiserating with a foreign born naturalized American citizen about her fear of being arrested by ICE which is, as we know, completely paranoid. All of this to say, we are hanging on the edge and only time will tell if it is already too late.
Ann the best. Keeps her eye on the ball.