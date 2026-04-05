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ktrip's avatar
ktrip
15hEdited

Raised a Catholic, became a Baptist in 2013. Happy Easter Ann. A friend of mine recently said that he didn't think the new Pope liked America even though, as you say, it is the last Christian country in the world. I replied somewhat jokingly, "I don't think he is that big a fan of Jesus either..." As a young Congressional staffer out of law school in the mid 90s, I remember being perplexed to run into priests who seemed to care more about Socialism and the Death Penalty than abortion or Christian values. The rise of "Social Justice" has only made it worse and expanded it to the spectrum of Christian sects. I once attended a service in Northern Virginia in the twenty-teens where the pastor basically ran the show like a COEXIST bumper sticker, with young men who identified as Muslims (and not potential converts) participating in the youth ministry as if it was just some recreational program. Most recently, I heard a pastor commiserating with a foreign born naturalized American citizen about her fear of being arrested by ICE which is, as we know, completely paranoid. All of this to say, we are hanging on the edge and only time will tell if it is already too late.

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cathryn cohen's avatar
cathryn cohen
15h

Ann the best. Keeps her eye on the ball.

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