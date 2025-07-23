Oh look, another American's been beheaded by a Mexican.

This week's beheader is Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, an illegal alien who, according to the Department of Homeland Security, decapitated 37-year-old Megan Bos, then stashed her body in a bleach storage container. Arrested for the crime in April, Mendoza-Gonzalez was promptly released from custody by Illinois judge Randie Bruno, who is the same physical type -- chubby, short-haired, white woman -- as the Milwaukee judge charged with helping an illegal sneak out of her courtroom to avoid ICE agents.

Illinois: sanctuary state for Mexican decapitators.

Because they're not busy enough rounding up the 20 million pillars of society Joe Biden allowed to sneak into America, Immigration and Customs Enforcement had to devote time and resources this week to recapturing Mendoza-Gonzalez. Otherwise, you never would have heard about it, and liberals could keep pretending not to know that Mexican drug cartels decapitate people.

Remember the hilarity that greeted Gov. Jan Brewer back in 2010 for talking about cartels leaving beheaded bodies the Arizona desert?

The left exploded in angry indignation, with mocking cartoons, parodies, fact-checks and blistering headlines in newspapers around the country.

You'd think she'd accused Mexicans of something totally preposterous, like dominating the Nobel Prizes in physics. Heard of the Aztecs? Human sacrifice and cannibalism were the high points of Mexican culture.

Politifact ruled Brewer's claim "PANTS ON FIRE!" saying it was "completely made up and an example of fearmongering of the worst kind used by Brewer to manipulate an already emotional national debate on immigration."

The Washington Post's Dana Milbank's witty take was: "Ay, caramba! Those dark-skinned foreigners are now severing the heads of fair-haired Americans? Maybe they're also scalping them or shrinking them or putting them on a spike."

Actually, Dana, the scalping and head-shrinking are practices of other primitive cultures that also have no place in an advanced Western society. Mexican culture is the one known for decapitation and dismemberment. Don't worry -- lots of people make that same mistake. After a while, primitive cultures all start to look alike.

Drug cartels have expanded the repertoire to include corpse desecration, burning people alive, strewing body parts on highways, rolling heads across dance floors, dissolving bodies in acid and hanging mutilated bodies from bridges.

Milbank triumphantly reported that coroners in border areas told the Arizona Guardian that they'd never seen an "immigration-related beheading." That seems kind of specific. Have they seen any "cartel-related beheadings"?

In any event, the coroners' lack of personal experience with decapitations could be because unattached heads don't require autopsies. Earlier in 2010, Arizona rancher J. David Lowell brought Utah Rep. Rob Bishop to an area of his property used by drug smugglers to show the congressman where they'd recently found a human head. Lowell, sitting on his porch, yelling, "You kids get those severed heads off my lawn!"

Then, a few months after Brewer was turned into a national punchline -- because what could be more absurd than the descendants of Aztecs beheading anyone? -- four illegal aliens from Mexico lopped off the head of a guy in a Phoenix suburb.

Local police told the East Valley Tribune, “I don’t think there’s anyone in law enforcement along the southwest border surprised at this type of heinous crime, and that it might be cartel-related.” But George Grayson, "a Mexico expert at the College of William & Mary" -- in nearby Williamsburg, Virginia -- assured readers that "cartel killings in the U.S. are rare."

The media always manage to produce an "expert" to tell us that Mexicans beheading people in the U.S. is rare. Then there's another beheading and another expert is hauled out to tell us these incidents are rare.

A few years after Brewer's claim -- as counterfactual as water being wet! -- an American in South Padre Island, Texas, was decapitated. The experts were flummoxed. Could it be spring break gone wrong?

Again, law enforcement authorities were not surprised. “We’re just across the border from Matamoros," the sheriff explained. The fact that the head was missing, he said, proved it was a cartel. “They take revenge that way.”

In 2018, cartel members beheaded a grandmother and her special needs granddaughter -- in Alabama. And again, readers were informed: "Cartel Beheadings Are Rare."

Why is something that is completely normal and expected always treated with scathing contempt by our media?

Contrast their hard-nosed cynicism about bad things happening in Mexico with the media's gullibility about any atrocity in the Middle East. There were the Iraqis ripping Kuwaiti babies from incubators and throwing them on the floor; the "beheaded babies" after Oct. 7; and the video of two Syrian men being decapitated by chainsaw.

All hoaxes -- except the chainsaw video. That one was perpetrated and posted online by -- guess who? -- a Mexican drug cartel.

There's always some complicated reason why we're supposed to be wildly interested in what's happening in Iran, Syria, Ukraine, Bosnia and so on. E.g.: We must preserve "our position in the world"; It's America's responsibility to stop piracy on the high seas; What if Poland is next?; Otherwise, the president of China will think we're weak; We have to defend the European Union or Hitler will come back and kill any Jews that Muslim refugees haven't gotten to yet.

The permanent war crowd demand that we get deeply involved in every catastrophe all over the world, just not the catastrophe happening to us. Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again!" has never been so apt.

