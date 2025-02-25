Why such a sourpuss, Joy-Ann? On the whole, life’s treating you pretty well. And yet, over the last 10 years, you have complained pretty much nonstop about how badly you, and "people who look like [you]," are treated in America.

I will take on faith, Joy-Ann, that your life up to age 16 -- spent in the racist hellscape that was 1980s Denver, Colorado -- was practically a maelstrom of cross burnings, Night Riders and segregated water fountains.

Let's focus on the recent past.

Consider:

You were admitted to Harvard with SAT scores that would have gotten an Asian kid disowned by his parents.

Read the rest here.

Joy Ann and I had many good times together, although never on her show — now canceled — where I was never invited.

