In honor of Joy Ann Reid, my all-too-brief Thanksgiving tradition ...
...of listing the many things Joy Ann should give thanks for.
Why such a sourpuss, Joy-Ann? On the whole, life’s treating you pretty well. And yet, over the last 10 years, you have complained pretty much nonstop about how badly you, and "people who look like [you]," are treated in America.
I will take on faith, Joy-Ann, that your life up to age 16 -- spent in the racist hellscape that was 1980s Denver, Colorado -- was practically a maelstrom of cross burnings, Night Riders and segregated water fountains.
Let's focus on the recent past.
Consider:
You were admitted to Harvard with SAT scores that would have gotten an Asian kid disowned by his parents.
Joy Ann and I had many good times together, although never on her show — now canceled — where I was never invited.
The big question is when you get smoked from MSNBC… where do you go? Trader Joes ?
Her father was from Congo; she should be dropped off in the middle of its most war torn region without a penny; that should be non-white enough for her!