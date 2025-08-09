Luckily, we had Joe Biden to teach immigrants to swim by throwing them in the deep end. Here’s Heather Mac Donald’s article on another preposterous one.

U.S. District Court Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong

PHOTO OF BIDEN APPOINTEE, JUDGE MAAME EWUSI-MENSAH FRIMPONG, 2d gen Ghananian immigrant:

ruled on July 11 that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had been impermissibly using race to decide whom to detain for questioning about immigration status. Yet Frimpong's rules for litigating in her courtroom are themselves a violation of the principle of color-blindness.

According to the plaintiffs in Pedro Vasquez Perdomo v. Kristi Noem, ICE's immigration operations in Southern California single out suspects based on race and three additional factors: a Spanish accent or inability to speak English; presence at a location, such as a day laborer pick-up site, known to harbor illegal aliens; and working at a job, such as at a car wash, known to be dominated by illegal aliens.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The TRO covers the counties of Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo—a huge area containing an estimated 1.5 million illegal aliens. …

Ridiculous, lawless decision, now being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Other relevant information from Mac Donald:

Seventeen percent of Biden's judges were black females, a large increase over the estimated 2 percent of American lawyers who are black female. That eightfold disparity would be magnitudes larger if one limited the benchmark to the percentage of black female lawyers who are judicial caliber—a minute subset of any group of lawyers.

The standing order in Frimpong's courtroom: She "strongly encourages" litigants to assign to oral argument lawyers "whose identities and/or backgrounds further the diversity of the legal profession."

Biden’s judges are going a disaster for this country for decades to come.

