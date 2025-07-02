In New York City's Democratic primary for mayor last week, Andrew Cuomo, the former governor, son of a former governor, once married to a Kennedy (that's admirable in Democrat circles), lost to the preposterous creature, Zohran Mamdani, who promises government-run grocery stores, free child care, free buses and other great ideas that made the Soviet Union the powerhouse economy that it was -- not counting those 70 years of bad weather.

Mamdani calls himself a socialist, but that's like Lia Thomas calling himself a woman. Socialism evokes nice Scandinavian countries, like Sweden. Except even Sweden doesn't have government-run grocery stores, free child care and free buses. Sweden doesn't proclaim -- as Mamdani does -- that the "end goal" is "seizing the means of production." (And by the way, Sweden's gentle socialism hasn't been working quite so well ever since 800,000 people who look like Mamdani moved in.)

Why can't we call a communist a communist? The word is treated as a meaningless slur used only by right-wing kooks. It is a slur, but when a candidate is lobbying for seizing the means of production and pushing for government-run breadlines, it's anything but meaningless. Does Mamdani have to be holding a copy of "The Communist Manifesto" for us to call him one?

But why dwell on the negative? We'll get back to Zohran. First, let's take a moment to enjoy the good news: Cuomo is finished. He's so far down the Anthony Weiner Highway, all that's left is some dick pics being sent to teenage girls.

Like a Shakespeare play, there's something for everyone in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's epic defeat. So many reasons to hate him, so little column space!

There was his grandstanding idiocy as head of Clinton's Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he pressured banks to take big risks in order to issue more mortgages to minorities. This was a crucial first step toward the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis that wrecked the economy, wrecked Lehman Brothers, wrecked Bear Stearns, and wrecked countless neighborhoods abandoned due to underwater mortgages.

And let's not forget the millions of New Yorkers cowering in their homes today, unable to leave after dark, take the subway or enjoy public parks, thanks to the no-bail law Cuomo pushed through in 2019. As Democrats were about to take control of both houses of the legislature for the first time since 1964, Cuomo announced that one of his top priorities would be to release violent criminals immediately after their arrest, without their having to spend a night in jail. Good to get them right back to menacing innocent taxpayers.

His argument was that people were being put in jail "for the crime of being poor." Yes, it seems that only the rich could afford to pay bail after knifing bodega owners, pushing New Yorkers in front of oncoming trains, sodomizing grandmothers, etc. Despite Cuomo's no-bail law turning the city into a McDonald's Play Place for criminals, he never questioned it, much less apologized.

Cuomo's indifference to public safety could have been because he was so busy killing thousands of nursing home residents -- in addition to killing businesses, careers, childhoods and entire industries -- with his disastrous COVID policies.

But for me, my two happiest memories while watching Cuomo's catastrophic defeat were these:

1) For Cuomo's first date with Kerry Kennedy, his now-ex-wife, he took her on a tour of a homeless shelter.

2) Cuomo's sticking his nose into a literal street fight, demanding an aggressive prosecution of the Proud Boys for scuffling with antifa after an event at the Metropolitan Republican Club on the Upper East Side in 2018. (Too bad the Proud Boys weren't living in nursing homes. They'd have been toast!)

Antifa vandalized the historic townhouse housing the club, smashing windows and spray-painting the antifa "A" on the front door. They massed outside the club as attendees arrived for a speech. When the event was over, they disobeyed police orders, circled around the block and confronted the Proud Boys.

No antifa were arrested for any of that. Encouraged by the governor's hectoring, only the Proud Boys who fought back were prosecuted. Two of them, Max Hare and John Kinsman, were sent to prison for four years each.

Among the taunts emanating from the governor's mansion was this: “Here’s a message from a Queens boy to the so-called ‘proud boys.’ New York has zero tolerance for your BS.”

Well, now the people have spoken, and it turns out what New York has zero tolerance for is Cuomo's BS -- even if that required voting for a Muslim communist.

So that's one down. Moving from no-bail to no-bread, the Muslim communist can still be beaten in the general election -- except, unfortunately, Fox News has decided to step on New York City's oxygen tube.