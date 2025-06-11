Great news! We finally know how to get liberals to oppose riots. Just say, This is helping Trump!

Almost immediately after the mostly peaceful protesters (who are mostly Mexican illegal aliens) took to the streets of Los Angeles to engage in Latin American-style protests -- throwing rocks, burning cars, waving Mexican flags, etc. -- the media begged the rioters to stop. (Who knew there was something left to burn in LA?)

Back when BLM riots were tearing through our country, it was all, Violence is the language of the unheard; People, not property; Riots are joyous and liberatory; Looters are just trying to "feed their child" (that was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez). Popular Mechanics ran a helpful piece, "How to Topple a Statue Using Science," and the Democrats' future presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, exulted that the protests "are not going to stop.”

But since Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election (mostly on the issue of immigration), Democrats have been trying to turn over a new leaf by pretending to be normal. With the illegal alien riots driving public support for mass deportations from 60% to about 90%, the media are in major damage control mode.

The New York Times editorialized, "protesters will do nothing to further their cause if they resort to violence." (During Gay Pride Month, no less!) This is a new position for the Times. Throughout the BLM terror, the paper never quibbled with the smashing, the looting, the burning, the maiming, the killing.

Similarly, a much-praised (by MSNBC) article in The Atlantic hectored the once-beloved rioters: "Don’t give [Trump] the pretext he wants." The advice continued: "As unsatisfying as it may be for some citizens to hear, the last thing anyone should do is take to the streets of Los Angeles and try to confront the military or any of California’s law-enforcement authorities." ("Citizens" is a nice touch.)

Is this because attacking federal law enforcement officers would be wrong? No, of course not. It's because illegal alien riots are exactly what Trump wants! He wants "people walking around taking selfies in gas clouds, waving Mexican flags, holding up traffic, and burning cars."

After a gratuitous insult -- Trump "is resolutely ignorant" -- The Atlantic credits him with "picking the right fights." Sure, Trump could have sent ICE agents to Fargo, North Dakota, but instead, he's "zeroing in on California," the wily scamp.

Why would ICE agents go to California to arrest illegals? I think it might be because that's where the illegals are.

Forty percent of all illegals in the entire country live in California. Back in 2006, illegals staged a "Day Without Immigrants" protest in LA -- and 1 million to 2 million illegals turned out. It was the largest public demonstration in California history. (Nothing says "well-functioning country” like a million illegals living in a single U.S. city.)

In the Times, Tyler Pager's "News Analysis" is headlined: "Trump Jumps at the Chance for a Confrontation in California Over Immigration." Using his special mind-reading skills, Pager announces this "is the fight President Trump had been waiting for."

In retrospect, it would have been so easy for illegal aliens to checkmate Trump by simply not throwing rocks and bricks at ICE agents, setting cars on fire or trying to seize ICE facilities. Oh well, live and learn.

In perhaps the dumbest sentence ever to appear in the Times, which is saying something, Pager complains that Trump is "focusing particularly on examples