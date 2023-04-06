I Interview the Most Dangerous Woman in America: U Penn Law Professor Amy Wax

2024 Update: Who Is Telling the Truth: Amy Wax or Penn Law School?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “I just realized that, actually, the Penn law school itself releases the class rankings of the top quarter of each year’s class as part of its graduation ceremony. Here, for example, is the Class of 2023 Honors .”:

From the comments: Two Asians, and the rest White with a few Unknowns.

“Here’s my quick run down of the top 39 (summa and magna cum laude). There may be a few errors and judgment calls:

Associate Jones Day White

Law Clerk E.D. Pa. U/K

Associate Paul Weiss White

Associate Wachtel White

Associate Arnold & Porter White

U/K U/K White

Law Clerk D.C. Cir. White

Associate Kirkland & Ellis White

Associate Selendy Gay White

Associate Cravath White

U/K U/K White

Associate Jones Day White

Associate Kirkland & Ellis White

Associate Perkins Coie White

Associate Hueston Hennigan White

Law Clerk D.N.J. White

Law Clerk 2d. Cir . White

Associate Davis Polk Asian

ADA City of Philadelphia White

Law Clerk D.C. Cir. White

Law Clerk Debevoise U/K

Law Clerk 3d.Cir. White

Associate Wachtel White

Staff Atty. CAIR White

Associate Ballard Spahr White

Associate Gibson Dunn Asian

Associate Altshuler Berzon White

Associate Covington & Burling White

Associate Davis Polk White

Associate Covington & Burling U/K

Legal Fellow NYCLU White

U/K U/K White

Associate Covington & Burling White

Associate Paul Hastings White

Law Clerk 3d.Cir. White

Associate Gibson Dunn White

Law Clerk 8th Cir. White

Associate Venable White

Law Clerk Court of Appeals U/K

The column that kicked off the anti-Wax hysteria:

Amy Wax and Larry Alexander, Paying the price for breakdown of the country's bourgeois culture, Aug 9, 2017.

Professor Wax’s cites hate-facts about affirmative action:

Amy Wax Resume:

EDUCATION: 1971-1975 B.S. summa cum laude in molecular biophysics and biochemistry, Yale College 1975-1976 Marshall Scholar in Philosophy, Physiology, and Psychology, Somerville College, Oxford University 1976-1981 M.D. cum laude with distinction in neuroscience, Harvard Medical School 1980-1981 First year student, Harvard Law School 1985-1987 Second and third year student, Columbia Law School, J.D., May 1987 1985-1987 Editor, Columbia Law Review; Senior Revising Editor (1986-1987); Symposium Editor, Kant's Legal Theory (April 1987)

