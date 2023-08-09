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William Hickey
Aug 9, 2023

The Times’ coverage of the WNBA is top-notch, however.

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Karen D.
Aug 9, 2023

This was priceless. As a former journalist (during 60s and 70s) it is the antithesis of my job description. My job was to tell the truth and leave my opinion out unless asked. What a concept by comparison!

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