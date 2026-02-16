Could Democrats and the media tell us their plan to get rid of the 10 million illegal immigrants President Biden let in? Because I’m getting the sense that they don’t have one. In fact, I’m pretty sure they don’t want anyone deported, ever , for any reason.

Notwithstanding the obligatory throat-clearing, of course, I support a secure border, their behavior proves they don’t.

The Biden administration did everything in its power to get more than 10 million “Undocumented Persons” to come here—setting up an app so illegal immigrants could actually schedule their illegal crossings, then rewarding them at the border with free hotel rooms, showers, hot meals, medical checkups, $400 debit cards (laundered through the United Nations), and transportation to the American city of their choice. Were these illegal aliens or winners on the dating game?

Democratic governors and mayors also encourage illegal immigrants to come with free housing, meals, health care, child care, diapers, healthy snacks, baby formula, drivers’ licenses, mental health counseling, etc., etc.

The de rigueur line about of course, I support a secure border, would be like Captain Ahab saying, of course, I don’t really care about the whale.

For their part, the media canonize liberal agitators, who swarm ICE agents, throw iced water bottles at them, vandalize their vehicles, and try to provoke officers into an aggressive response that can be endlessly replayed, out of context, amid commentators’ theatrical expressions of horror.

