Mike Paranzino
2h

Ann mentions it here, and she reminded everyone the other day about Marco Rubio's past as an amnesty guy: the GOP still has (mostly silent) amnesty backers in its midst. What happens in 2029? Do they re-emerge?

Even today, despite the GOP controlling the White House and Congress, Federal law encourages illegal aliens to use a little-known MiniMe Social Security number called an "ITIN" to obtain mortgages (housing crisis anyone?) and most absurdly, to receive a tax credit for paid childcare, but ONLY if it is used **so the illegal alien can work**. (The Hill published my findings on the ITIN today as an op-ed.) If that's what we get with GOP control, imagine what 2029 could look like under the Democrats.

2h

These behaviors of the progressive party and their behaviors–as the size of government increases–are not a bug but a feature. This is the mob rule the founding father's warned us about. It's capricious and destructive as the mob devolves into factions and differing authoritarian views begin trying to consolidate power. It's why AOC sees everyone as their ethnic identity, she and her cohort think they can control the anarchy by labeling and manipulating each faction.

