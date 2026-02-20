Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Sargis's avatar
Dan Sargis
13h

I’m interested in the percentage of majority-voting justices who are capable of understanding Kavanaugh’s logic and the logic in the cited cases.

Reply
Share
Electronink's avatar
Electronink
13h

I'd love to see you on the Supreme Court. (I mean, you may not want to -- soooo much dumb -- but I think it would be *awesome*).

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture