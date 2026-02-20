The main disagreement between Roberts (opinion for the court) and Kavanaugh (dissent) seems to be an internal argument about the “major questions” doctrine. Kavanaugh has the better argument on both tariffs and the doctrine.

Here he is on tariffs.

Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, 607 U.S. ___ (2026)

Justice Kavanaugh, with whom Justice Thomas and Justice Alito join, dissenting.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [N]umerous other federal statutes authorize the President to impose tariffs and might justify most (if not all) of the tariffs at issue in this case—albeit perhaps with a few additional procedural steps ...In essence, the Court today concludes that the President checked the wrong statutory box by relying on IEEPA rather than another statute to impose these tariffs....

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Since the Founding, the Constitution’s assignment to Congress of the broad power to “regulate” foreign commerce has been understood to include tariffs on foreign imports. See Art. I, §8. As Chief Justice Marshall explained, the “right to regulate commerce, even by the imposition of duties , was not controverted.” Gibbons v. Ogden , 9 Wheat. 1, 202 (1824) (emphasis added). So too Justice Story: The “power to regulate commerce includes the power of laying duties to countervail the regulations and restrictions of foreign nations.” 2 J. Story, Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States 530 (1833) (emphasis added). And still more Story: To “lay duties” is a “common means of executing the power” to “ regulate commerce.” Id ., at 531 (emphasis added). James Madison likewise stated that it cannot “be inferred” that the “power to regulate trade does not involve a power to tax it.” Letter from J. Madison to J. Cabell, Sept. 18, 1828, in 9 Writings of James Madison 326 (G. Hunt ed. 1910) (emphasis added).

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Marshall, Story, and Madison make for a formidable trio. And this Court has long echoed the Marshall-Story-Madison understanding that tariffs “ regulate ” foreign commerce. ...

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In 1976, the Ford tariffs case came to the Supreme Court. In this Court, the plaintiffs pressed nearly identical arguments (and rhetorical flourishes) as those advanced by the plaintiffs and repeated by the Court in today’s case.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The plaintiffs argued that the Ford-imposed monetary exactions involved “the broadest exercise of the tariff power in the history of the American Republic,” reminiscent of “George III’s stamp tax.” They contended that the statute’s authorization for the President to “adjust the imports” did not allow for such monetary exactions because the statute did “not mention the tariff on its face.” Ibid . They asserted that this Court had “never implied a tax, never in the history of this Court from language which does not explicitly provide for tax, and here there is no such language,...” They echoed the D. C. Circuit’s holding that reading the phrase “adjust the imports” to encompass tariffs would be “an anomalous departure” from “the consistently explicit, well-defined manner in which Congress has delegated control over foreign trade and tariffs.” ...

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Supreme Court decided the Ford tariffs case in 1976. The Court unanimously reversed the D. C. Circuit and flatly rejected the plaintiffs’ arguments. The Court held that the statutory phrase “adjust the imports”—even though it did not include terms such as “tariff,” “tax,” “duty,” or “fee”—granted President Ford the authority to impose not only quotas and embargoes, but also monetary exactions on foreign imports. Federal Energy Administration v. Algonquin SNG, Inc. , 426 U. S. 548, 561 (1976)...

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In short, according to the unanimous Algonquin Court, the statutory text, structure, and logic of Section 232 definitively established that the President’s authority to “adjust the imports” encompassed not only quotas and embargoes, but also monetary exactions such as tariffs and fees.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Today’s case should follow a fortiori from Algonquin . No meaningful daylight exists between the statutory phrase “adjust the imports” in Section 232 at issue in Algonquin and the phrase “regulate . . . importation” in IEEPA at issue here.

