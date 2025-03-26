For a totally different angle on the encrypted app story, I thought that instead of discussing how plans for bombing the Houthis was leaked, I'd discuss the bombing of the Houthis.

Including any journalist in a top-secret discussion of war plans demonstrates shocking incompetence. But the fact that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz included The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg -- though not technically a journalist -- is a big middle finger to President Trump.

Forget that Goldberg is responsible for the disgusting lie -- featured nightly on MSNBC --that Trump called American soldiers who died in war "suckers" and "losers.” Both Waltz and Goldberg represent the dominant foreign policy establishment that Trump expressly ran against. Instead of "Make America Great Again," they think the government’s job is to "Make the Middle East Great Again."

This train wreck will be a test to see: 1) if Trump has an ounce of self-respect and will fire a national security adviser who has an anti-Trump zealot on speed dial; and 2) whether Trump intends to betray voters on his clearly stated opposition to Forever Wars.

Because right now, his foreign policy team is looking like John Bolton without the ridiculous Wilford Brimley mustache. Since Trump keeps hiring these people, it's a good time to remind him that, in 2016, he won more primary votes than any Republican in U.S. history (as well as the election) by saying things like this about a war that had a million more justifications than his recent bombing of the Houthis:

"Obviously, the war in Iraq was a big, fat mistake. ... We spent $2 trillion, thousands of lives ... George Bush made a mistake. We can make mistakes. But that one was a beauty. We should have never been in Iraq. We have destabilized the Middle East."

So why does Trump keep surrounding himself with tinhorn cowboys who think it's America's responsibility to drone, bomb, invade and occupy other countries whenever and for whatever reason they want?

The one person in that chat within shouting distance of Trump's idea to put America first was Vice President JD Vance, who briefly interrupted the drums of war to say:

"I think we are making a mistake. 3 percent of US trade runs through the suez. 40 percent of European trade does. There is a real risk that the public doesn’t understand this or why it’s necessary. The strongest reason to do this is, as POTUS said, to send a message.”

Naturally, The Wall Street Journal put Vance's remarks through the Murdoch 2000 computer and came out with an editorial as stupid as it was snarky, claiming that the vice president was being disloyal to Trump. In fact, he was about the only one in that group chat being faithful to Trump's avowed policy.

The single counter argument given by the warmongers was "deterrence," the endlessly malleable excuse for killing anyone, anywhere, anytime.