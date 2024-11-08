One of the most beautiful paragraphs in the English language:

“[The press] will claim that, as the Times put it on November 6, Trump is fostering “culture wars.” (This standard left-wing trope holding that it is the Right that wages a culture war is the most absurd allegation in the mainstream media’s portfolio of deranged distortions of reality. Here is how you wage a culture war: You ban teachers from telling parents that their child has “changed” his gender. You require everyone around that child to adhere to the child’s new counterfactual “pronouns.” You pass regulations making opposition to male athletes competing against female athletes in female sports a civil rights offense. You assign graphic novels depicting sex, in this case, gay sex, to school children. You make celebrations of sexual identity, in this case, “queer” and every other type of “non-heteronormative” sexual identity, a routine part of the school curriculum and calendar. You make race and sex, that is, non-white race and non-male sex, a qualification for scientific hiring and research grants. Opposing those radical changes is not waging a war; it is belatedly trying to play defense.)”

