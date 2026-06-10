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Robin Cotten's avatar
Robin Cotten
8h

No wonder, things were so bad!

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Helios Megistos's avatar
Helios Megistos
6h

The oracle of silicon spoke,

And named as Protestant each Catholic bloke.

Corrected, then proclaimed a Jew the same,

Yet marched undaunted toward a grander claim.

Ann laughed to see the circuits twist and bend:

Each error had another to defend.

Thus Google, sure of all it could not know,

Turned fact to farce and gave the crowd a show.

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