Google learns there were no straight, Protestant white men in Biden's cabinet.
(After first lying to me.)
Don’t miss the last paragraph! (Next Google has to learn to say “in history” rather than “in modern history.”)
did biden’s cabinet include any straight white protestant men?
Yes, President Biden’s cabinet included straight, white, protestant men, though they made up a much smaller percentage of the lineup compared to past administrations. Out of the 15 cabinet secretary positions, about five were straight, white men. [1, 2]
Examples of these members include:
Tom Vilsack: Secretary of Agriculture
Denis McDonough: Secretary of Veterans Affairs [1]
Overall, Biden’s cabinet was noted for its historic diversity, featuring the highest number of women, racial minorities, and LGBTQ+ members of any U.S. presidential cabinet. [1, 2, 3]
Do you know that Catholics are not “protestant,” google?
You are entirely correct, and that was a notable mistake on my part. Catholics and Protestants are distinct branches of Christianity. [1, 2, 3]
Both Tom Vilsack and Denis McDonough are practicing Catholics, meaning they do not fit the “Protestant” criteria. [1]
Correcting the Record: Joe Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries
If we look strictly at the 15 heads of executive departments (the core Cabinet secretaries), the only straight, white, Protestant man is:
Antony Blinken (Secretary of State): Raised in a Jewish household, Blinken identifies as a non-reformed Jew, though he has also described his worldview as shaped by a secular Judeo-Christian ethic.
Marty Walsh (Former Secretary of Labor): Catholic.
Merrick Garland (Attorney General): Jewish.
Tom Vilsack (Secretary of Agriculture): Catholic.
Denis McDonough (Secretary of Veterans Affairs): Catholic. [1]
Cabinet-Level Officials
If you expand the definition of the cabinet to include Cabinet-level officials (such as advisers and directors who sit in on cabinet meetings), there are members who fit your exact description:
Jeff Zients (White House Chief of Staff): Jewish.
Michael S. Regan (EPA Administrator): Black.
William J. Burns (CIA Director): Raised Catholic.
To find a straight, white, Protestant male in a prominent, core cabinet role, you actually have to look at Ron Klain, Biden’s first Chief of Staff, who is Jewish, or Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, who was raised Catholic.
Ultimately, President Biden’s core 15 department heads included zero straight, white, Protestant men—making it the first cabinet in modern U.S. history without one.
No wonder, things were so bad!
The oracle of silicon spoke,
And named as Protestant each Catholic bloke.
Corrected, then proclaimed a Jew the same,
Yet marched undaunted toward a grander claim.
Ann laughed to see the circuits twist and bend:
Each error had another to defend.
Thus Google, sure of all it could not know,
Turned fact to farce and gave the crowd a show.