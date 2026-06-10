Don’t miss the last paragraph! (Next Google has to learn to say “in history” rather than “in modern history.”)

did biden’s cabinet include any straight white protestant men?

Yes, President Biden’s cabinet included straight, white, protestant men, though they made up a much smaller percentage of the lineup compared to past administrations. Out of the 15 cabinet secretary positions, about five were straight, white men. [1, 2]

Examples of these members include:

Tom Vilsack : Secretary of Agriculture

Denis McDonough: Secretary of Veterans Affairs [1]

Overall, Biden’s cabinet was noted for its historic diversity, featuring the highest number of women, racial minorities, and LGBTQ+ members of any U.S. presidential cabinet. [1, 2, 3]

Do you know that Catholics are not “protestant,” google?

You are entirely correct, and that was a notable mistake on my part. Catholics and Protestants are distinct branches of Christianity. [1, 2, 3]

Both Tom Vilsack and Denis McDonough are practicing Catholics, meaning they do not fit the “Protestant” criteria. [1]

Correcting the Record: Joe Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries

If we look strictly at the 15 heads of executive departments (the core Cabinet secretaries), the only straight, white, Protestant man is:

Antony Blinken (Secretary of State) : Raised in a Jewish household, Blinken identifies as a non-reformed Jew, though he has also described his worldview as shaped by a secular Judeo-Christian ethic.

Marty Walsh (Former Secretary of Labor) : Catholic.

Merrick Garland (Attorney General) : Jewish.

Tom Vilsack (Secretary of Agriculture) : Catholic.

Denis McDonough (Secretary of Veterans Affairs): Catholic. [1]

Cabinet-Level Officials

If you expand the definition of the cabinet to include Cabinet-level officials (such as advisers and directors who sit in on cabinet meetings), there are members who fit your exact description:

Jeff Zients (White House Chief of Staff) : Jewish.

Michael S. Regan (EPA Administrator) : Black.

William J. Burns (CIA Director): Raised Catholic.

To find a straight, white, Protestant male in a prominent, core cabinet role, you actually have to look at Ron Klain, Biden’s first Chief of Staff, who is Jewish, or Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, who was raised Catholic.

Ultimately, President Biden’s core 15 department heads included zero straight, white, Protestant men—making it the first cabinet in modern U.S. history without one.

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