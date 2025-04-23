Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
11h

Harvard needs the money . They need to give remedial math to diversity admissions. I am not making this up. This is Harvard not some community college

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Cromer's avatar
Mark Cromer
10h

Another smart assessment of the fanatical determination progressives have long deployed in recasting savage street thugs as scholars, i.e. the Academic Decathlon Medalist Michael Brown from Ferguson, Missouri, as long as it involves elevating a scumbag of color at the expense of white people. No ugly fiction is too outlandish if it results in degrading whites. It is a sociopolitical variant of the fetish of humiliation and one in which the Left displays its sadistic impulses to the hilt. They get off on taking someone who is objectively a bipedal piece of criminal filth with a laundry list of antisocial atrocities under their belt and presenting them centerstage as an iconic walking example of the American Dream realized to its fullest potential. It's a satanic theatre of the absurd. Every time I see Ben Crump in the middle of a forrest of microphones, I always feel he should at least kick off his acceptance for Most Outrageous Fictional Account of a Criminal Scumbag with the stock opener: "I would just like to thank the Academy..." before the shoutouts to The New York Times, AP and MSNBC for "making all of this possible."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture