Gen. C.J. Brown couldn't go fast enough
My interview with Daniel Greenfield on the DEI general
You can tell by the media hysteria —
[“Diversity” — meaning Brown’s openly discussed plan to discriminate against white men.]
My 2023 interview with Daniel Greenfield on Gen CJ Brown’s plan to reduce white men to a minority of officers and other great moments in military readiness:
Soon to be board member of Northrup Grumman........in charge of government war secrets and DEI.
Wise Ann is always right!
