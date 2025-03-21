Share this postUnsafeFriday's podcast delayed for skiing. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFriday's podcast delayed for skiing. Five good stories. It will be worth the wait.Ann CoulterMar 21, 202543Share this postUnsafeFriday's podcast delayed for skiing. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83Share43Share this postUnsafeFriday's podcast delayed for skiing. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83SharePrevious
I thought when adults went to SKI, it meant they were Spending the Kid's Inheritance
Don't do like Marge Simpson, stay inside the lodge where it is safe and then have a clock fall on your leg....