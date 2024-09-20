FREE PODCAST: The Big Stories You May Have Missed This Week
The big stories of the week plus a preview of Ann's upcoming interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Link to Friday’s podcast on Ricochet.
Mark Robinson: GOP donors must be thrilled!
Preview of my interview with RFK Jr.
Studly Teamsters v. Academics in the UAW
Another vicious attack on drinking in the NYT
COVID shutdowns harmed girls’ brains
Sex Fetish, drugging and raping, wife-murdering federal intel/law enforcement officers in the news!
Did you ask RFK Jr about President Kennedy's love child Christina Oxenberg? Bobby's the only Kennedy that recognizes her as a member of the Kennedy family. He doesn't deny her being JFK's daughter.
Thank you for the big stories this week.Looking forward to the RFK interview. The lockdown brain story was very interesting information.