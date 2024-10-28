Your link to the Monday podcast on Ricochet.

Kamala's closing arguments: abortion, the economy and fascism;

Dems all in on the Angry Black Woman;

Liberals (Still) Not Getting Jokes;

Trump's non-existent "National Sales Tax";

Heather Mac Donald: Who’s the demagogue?

Two Harvard profs emerge from 5-year coma with plan to stop Trump.

