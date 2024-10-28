Your link to the Monday podcast on Ricochet.
Kamala's closing arguments: abortion, the economy and fascism;
Dems all in on the Angry Black Woman;
Liberals (Still) Not Getting Jokes;
Trump's non-existent "National Sales Tax";
Heather Mac Donald: Who’s the demagogue?
Two Harvard profs emerge from 5-year coma with plan to stop Trump.
"You send your little boy off to school....and he comes back a girl".
The best [and funniest] quote ever by Trump. Simple, sensational, and mostly true! Heather McDonald was right. I wouldn't have it any other way. JD Vance bats clean-up for Trump...so we're good.
The left never gets the joke, If they did, they would realize Kamala is the joke.