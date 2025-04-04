PODCAST: Five Stories You May Have Missed This Week
It's ALL good news. (Trump 2 is fantastic!)
Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
The stories you may have missed this week:
Quick hits — including a bombshell from the JFK files!
Trump “accidentally” deports “Maryland man.”
Slate says Trump’s concern with white genocide in South Africa is WHITE SUPREMACY. (The experience of white farmers in Zimbabwe suggests otherwise.)
Inspiring NYT article on how Elon made his move on the bureaucracy
Not as boring as it sounds: Court poised to overturn Humphrey’s Executor, which would cripple the left’s Star Chamber.
NYT link does not work. Here it is:
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/02/28/us/politics/musk-federal-bureaucracy-takeover.html
Keep up the good work, Ann!!!