[Programming Note: Tomorrow night watch my post-debate recap with Ryan Girdusky.]

5 DEBATE TIPS — Summary from podcast (but listen to it all!):

Talk about your popular issues - immigration, crime, the economy and Harris changing every single position she’s ever held.

If you fail to mention that Kamala supports reparations, defunding the police, BLM rioters, Jussie Smollett and abolishing I.C.E., YOU WILL HAVE FAILED.

DO NOT TAKE THE BAD ADVICE YOU’RE GETTING!

—In the name of all that is holy, do NOT accuse Kamala of being too tough on criminals.

—Do not complain that Kamala can’t explain her flip-flops. NO ONE CARES. Attack her flip-flops as obvious lies. She says she’s flipped on every major policy position she’s ever held. (MEMORIZE THEM.) As Stalin said, quantity has a quality all its own.

Kamala is totally out of step with the country on crime, which is exploding all over, especially California, in large part because of her.

— As D.A. she released illegals, who went on to commit heinous crimes, including at least one triple homicide.

— She refused to pursue the death penalty even for cop-killers and other criminal monsters.

— She cheered on the BLM riots and contributed to the rioters’ bail funds.

— She repeatedly said she supported defunding the police.

— She called the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax an “attempted modern day lynching,” and pushed through an “anti-lynching” bill in the Senate. (So she will get tough with criminals — but only if they’re imaginary.)

Immigration is your strongest issue, Kamala’s worst issue and the issue voters care the most about. Talk about it nonstop.

—Kamala has compared I.C.E. to the Ku Klux Klan.

—She says illegal immigration should not be a crime — not even a misdemeanor.

—She supports free health care for illegals.

—She wants to abolish I.C.E.

MAKE HER TAKE BACK EVERY ONE OF THESE POSITIONS.

The only topic your opponent and the moderators (also your opponents) will want to discuss is ABORTION.

You are 100% correct that abortion is not a federal issue. Do not budge. The only “pro-lifers” who oppose you on this point are frauds who want more babies to die so that they can keep raising money.

For any women worried about restrictive abortion laws in their own states, remind them that under a Trump economy, they’ll have so much money they can fly to Sweden to get all the abortions they want.

