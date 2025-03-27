They have been working overtime to bring bloodthirsty MS-13 gang members to our shores, but with the arrest of a leader of their beloved terrorist group, this is surely a sad day for our Democrat friends. This is no time to for gloating. Please speak gently to Democrats today.
Who’s going to commit the crimes Americans won’t do? How will we create jobs for police and prison guards? Besides crime is a small price to pay for more Democratic votes
One less vote for the democrats