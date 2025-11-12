In Virginia’s Giuffre’s new book, “Nobody’s Girl,” we first meet Jeffrey Epstein lying naked on a massage table, in a house where Ghislaine Maxwell has lured the 17-year-old Virginia from her job at the Mar-a-Lago spa, with an offer to meet a billionaire who “loves to help people.” In short order, he rolls over with a full erection and begins stroking himself.

Giuffre recalls what happened next in a dreamlike sequence:

“Maxwell peeling off her clothes, a mischievous look on her face; Maxwell behind me, unzipping my skirt and pulling my Mar-a-Lago polo shirt over my head; Epstein ... reached for an electric vibrator, which he forced between my thighs, as Maxwell commanded me to pinch Epstein’s nipples as she rubbed her own breasts, and mine.” ... ‘[P]inch him harder,’ Maxwell said, as Epstein moaned. So I did. ‘Go down on him,’ she said. I did that too. Eventually, Maxwell ordered me to straddle Epstein so he could penetrate me. Again, I obeyed.”

In another charming story about Maxwell, Giuffre describes Epstein’s procurer becoming haggard and jealous after turning 40. “Maxwell began lashing out at me during our threesomes. For example, she would grab a larger-than-life-size dildo and use it to hurt me. If I complained, she hurt me more.”

So it was great to read this past weekend that the minimal security prison where Trump moved Maxwell is working out so terrifically well for her. In letters to her family and lawyer, she says her new accommodations are “fantastic” and gushes over the special treatment she’s now getting.

Wow -- Trump totally knows what the MAGA base wants. Because if there’s one thing MAGA simply adores, it’s pedophiles. Especially when they’re (mostly) Democratic donors. They’ll go to the mat for those guys!

Actually, I think that’s not what MAGA wants, at all.

Trump’s toadying treatment of Maxwell, however, would not surprise Giuffre. She’d been used by people for sex her entire life, even before she had the misfortune of running into Maxwell. And every time, her abusers were protected.

Giuffre’s life from age 7 to 17 is nothing but incest (committed by her own father), rape and being sexually trafficked. Unbelievable as it sounds, this is all provable -- with names, convictions and corroborating evidence.

Then along comes Maxwell. In the middle of that three-way sex scene at the beginning -- when Epstein starts masturbating -- is this heartbreaking paragraph:

“A familiar emptiness flooded me. Just minutes before, I had arrived at Epstein’s mansion hoping that I was turning a corner. Now I knew I was right back where I’d worked so hard not to be. ... [T]he disappointment was excruciating. I blamed myself. ‘Is sex all anyone will ever want from me?’ a voice inside me shrieked, as another harsher voice chided: ‘Yes, you idiot. You knew that already.’”

It would be great to ask her what this was like, but unfortunately, we can’t because Giuffre killed herself earlier this year.

But imagine living in her world -- a world where prominent, wealthy men are perfectly comfortable in a home with photos of naked girls lining the walls, bathroom soaps in the shape of penises and vaginas, a host joking that women are merely “a life-support system for a vagina,” and teen girls who are directed to walk around completely nude.

A world where she was required to have regular sex with Epstein and Maxwell, as well as dozens of strangers, such as a guy in his 70s, whose “face seemed to have shriveled like one of those folk-art dolls whose heads are dried-up apples,” and another who was sexually aroused by abusing her so badly that she was left bleeding from her mouth, vagina and anus. “Some men are like that,” Epstein said, before asking her to service him again.

After all that, she watched a member of the British royal family, Prince Andrew (not anymore!) be photographed strolling with Epstein, then a registered sex offender.

She read a glowing Vanity Fair profile of Epstein that touted him as “good-looking,” “charming,” “very generous,” “innocent” and “child-like” -- but dropped the pedophilia stuff because, as editor Graydon Carter told the writer, Vicky Ward, “He’s sensitive about the young women.” (Carter continues to deny Ward’s account.)

Giuffre watched and waited when, in 2015, ABC News refused to run Amy Robach’s interview with her, because, as network executives told the anchor, “Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.”

But every now and then, the real world intervenes, proving that Giuffre’s microcosm is not normal, not all men are perverts, not all motherly women are monsters, and Giuffre’s only reason for existing is not to learn “how to please a man.”

For example, Giuffre’s brothers are outraged and angrily confront their father. (His response: a blank stare -- “really weird, embarrassed, but perverted.”)

Another normal human male is Detective Joseph Recarey, the Palm Beach Police Department’s lead investigator, who broke the case and then meticulously assembled a mountain of evidence -- all while being stonewalled by the Democratic D.A., Barry Krischer, and harassed by Epstein’s private investigators.

And there’s Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Kevin Newsom, a Trump appointee, who wrote an opinion that will be forever memorialized in the Federal Reporter, saying Epstein and Maxwell’s victims “suffered unspeakable horror” at the hands of “one of this era’s most infamous child predators.” He called the case “beyond scandalous” and a “national disgrace,” concluding: “The whole thing makes me sick.”

Most men are like Giuffre’s brothers, Det. Recarey and Judge Newsom. But, for the first 22 years of her life, Giuffre’s universe was a very different, very dark place. Not surprisingly, at the end of the book, she despairs of ever living in a world where child predators are held accountable.

Donald Trump, who won’t even rule out pardoning Maxwell, is proving her right.

COPYRIGHT 2025 ANN COULTER

Share

Leave a comment