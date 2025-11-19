Unsafe

Discussion about this post

james garrett
21h

Ann is, of course, over target and dropping nuclear truth-bombs.

Trump is our best President since Ronnie....Hell, in many ways, he is better than RR...but much, much harder to love...

I do not care about Epstein Island...We may soon know who was there, Dems and Reps and miscelaneous B-list celebs....JFK did same in White House pool parties .....and his little brother was giving Mary Jo K driving lessons on Chappaquidick .... who cares?

Politics is Hollywood for ugly people...bunch of guys who never had a girlfriend back in HS now getting BJs from head cheerleader look alikes.... think Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates...

However I have long been troubled by the "victims"..... 15-16-17 yr old girls partying for weeks on an island with some creepy dudes? Where in the f***ing world were the parents? Talk about a creepy untold back-story....

"Hey, Mom and Dad. I'm gonna be gone a few days. Headed to some island to hang-out with my new friend, Mr Epstein."

"Have fun!"

How about we publish pics of "Mom and Dad" and ask how much money they got by signing NDAs

1d

They're not going to release much of anything. Same old, same old.

