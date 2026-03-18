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Greg Miller's avatar
Greg Miller
12h

Each speech begins with, "Shalom, Goyim."

Also, the promised mass deportation was always to be understood spiritually. But the goyim don't learn that until the end, when there is no mass deportation. Only war.

I feel for Ann. She more than any other big-name conservative has pushed America First early, often, clearly and with intuitive brilliance.

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David B's avatar
David B
12h

Unfortunately, everything Ann Coulter says is more or less correct, but thankfully, she writes with a ton of humor and brilliant insight into what most likely will come to be. Thank you for another great post to read.

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