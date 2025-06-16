[I]nstead of placing a third of FBI agents in the D.C. area, [FBI’s director Kash] Patel has moved them out across the country to where the crime is occurring. [Under Biden], law enforcement resources were being spent on “

” activities of conservative Catholics, people attending school board meetings, and flagging those who used symbols like “2A” and imagery referencing the Second Amendment. The FBI sent a memo to

instructing them to target conservative Catholics.