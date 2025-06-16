Deportations Rise, and the Murder Rate Plummets
Targeting criminals, instead of conservative Americans, pays dividends!
New article by the inestimable John R. Lott:
[I]nstead of placing a third of FBI agents in the D.C. area, [FBI’s director Kash] Patel has moved them out across the country to where the crime is occurring. [Under Biden], law enforcement resources were being spent on “non-criminal” activities of conservative Catholics, people attending school board meetings, and flagging those who used symbols like “2A” and imagery referencing the Second Amendment. The FBI sent a memo to over 1,000 employees nationwide instructing them to target conservative Catholics.
The Trump administration has also been ending DEI and other interventions that the Biden administration was pushing on police departments. …
[Trump’s] FBI has actively invested over 1 million hours collaborating with ICE, DEA, and local police to arrest more than 10,000 illegal aliens. They are targeting Biden-era border crossers.
Read the rest here.
NOTE: Biden let in a minimum of 662,566 illegal aliens with criminal records. So far, Trump has deported only 10,000 illegals, in total.
KEEP THE PLANES FLYING, MR. PRESIDENT!
Yep...it's amazing, the kind of miracles that result when one simply enforces the law... Makes you wonder why nobody ever tried it before....
One should always be leary of crime statistics. The reporting is based on an honor system.
Politicians are amoral beings. Anything they do is done for their benefit only.