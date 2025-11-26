If you’ve been buried in Jeffrey Epstein’s emails advising Harvard professors how to cheat on their wives, you may have missed the video put out by six Democratic lawmakers last week, somberly instructing members of the military to “refuse illegal orders” from the commander in chief, one Donald J. Trump.

At least I think that’s the point they were making. Here’s the gist of their public service announcement:

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.: “Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders.”

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.: “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Penn.: “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.: “You can refuse illegal orders.”

I’ve watched it several times, listened to it backward, showed it to friends, and I think the subtle message they’re trying to convey is that members of the military can refuse illegal orders.

Trump and a slew of Republicans accused the six of sedition for encouraging troops to stop before following orders, mull over the directive, then decide whether, in their considered opinion, the order is “legal” or not. (Admittedly, Trump may have gone too far in suggesting all six should be put to death.)

Any normal person sees a video like this and thinks, There must be a problem if they’re doing PSAs about it!

The Democrats reacted with wide-eyed innocence. That’s the law! Are you saying troops should follow illegal orders? We even got the inevitable Holocaust comparison, with CNN’s Jake Tapper delivering this little sermon:

“The Nuremberg defense -- this is the war crimes tribunal after World War II -- was that these Nazis were only following orders, and the Nuremberg defense was resoundingly rejected in international law. Carrying out illegal orders is not a defense because you were being obedient.”

This is a classic Democratic cheeseball attack: Make baseless accusations while pretending not to be making baseless accusations.

Here are some other classics:

“Hate has no place here.”

Wait a minute. Are you talking to me?

“Stop racism!”

Who are you calling a racist?

Then-Sen. Kamala Harris grilling Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination hearing: “Be sure about your answer, sir.”

I guess his other answers were careless lies.

Needless to say, the lawmakers were unable to cite any illegal orders from Trump or anyone else in the military’s chain of command. (Nor, for the record, did Kamala produce any lie told by Kavanaugh.)

When pressed to name an illegal order, the not-terribly-bright Rep. Crow indignantly informed Fox News’ Martha McCallum that it was unreasonable to expect Democrats to be referring to anything at all. “Here’s a novel idea,” he said. “How about we actually prevent things from happening before they become a problem, right?”

I can think of millions of ways Democrats are breaking the law if I don’t need a single example.

But, unlike them, I do have examples of illegal orders issued by Democrats. Democratic presidents, Cabinet officials, mayors, governors and members of Congress have issued illegal orders that have been followed, or are being followed, even as we speak.

For example:

President Joe Biden ordered border patrol agents: Don’t do your job.

Mayors in blue cities around the country ordered (and are ordering) police: Don’t do your job.

Governors in “sanctuary” states are ordering law enforcement officers, voting officials, prison administrators, department of motor vehicles workers and others: Don’t do your job.

All of these employees also take oaths to faithfully perform their duties. Republicans should run the Democrats’ exact video -- with the same termagants doing the hectoring -- but with a new intro, directing the announcement to state government employees who are following illegal orders right now.

With any luck, Tapper will give us another lecture on the squalid inadequacy of the Nuremberg defense.

Apart from Democrats doing the exact thing they are falsely accusing Trump of, their smarmy video gives me some great ideas for other public service announcements.

Here’s one.

Despite the best efforts of liberal think tanks, charitable trusts and Michelle Obama, “food deserts” are a huge problem in this country, depriving mostly poor black people of access to healthy food. The main cause of the problem is that grocery store chains simply can’t afford to locate in certain neighborhoods on account of the industrial-scale shoplifting.

Here is my proposed PSA, to be delivered by the CEOs of Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Sam’s Club:

“Inner city residents: You have to pay for stuff. We know that’s something new for you, but it’s against the law to take items off the shelf and walk out without paying for them.”

Would anybody have a problem with that?

What? We’re just saying that it’s the LAW to pay before leaving a store. Are you guys in favor of shoplifting?

COPYRIGHT 2025 ANN COULTER

