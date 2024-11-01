CNN breakout star Ryan Girdusky on his "LIFETIME BAN" + election polls, predictions
Getting the Banned Back Together!
Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
We break format this week with full coverage of the funniest story of the week: Ryan Girdusky gets a lifetime ban from CNN for a joke. Ryan joins us for a discussion of that, and a last-minute assessment of the Presidential Sweepstakes.
Just wish Ryan had not apologized. Disappointed in my fellow Italian. I would have channeled my inner Italian and said “F you!”
I've heard the replays and I thought Ryan was funny! Maybe should have added "Too soon?" ;) The others around the table were piranhas just looking for someone to devour - there was nothing Ryan could have done that day. They were in attack mode.