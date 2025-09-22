Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Reporters Laura Rodríguez Presa and Zareen Syed are grief-stricken to see the disappearance of Norovirus-carrying produce being sold from pushcarts, just like in the old country.

¡NUESTRA CULTURA ESTÁ SIENDO BORRADA!

[OUR CULTURE IS BEING ERASED!]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Espinoza and his wife carefully arranged their produce under a blue tarp: bananas nestled among the tomatoes, serrano peppers between the strawberries, avocados stacked next to mangos. The tarp serves as a makeshift shelter that shields their products from the hot sun in the summer and biting wind during winter.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “ ¡Buenos días, pásele, pásele! ” Espinoza cheerfully called out to passersby, inviting them to browse his offerings. “Good morning, come in, come in.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A señora , wrapped in a rebozo and wearing an apron, stopped to buy peppers. Most of Espinoza’s customers, he said, are familiar faces from the neighborhood.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published After his first sale of the day, Espinoza made the sign of the cross. Lately, sales have been slow.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “People don’t really go out anymore. They’re scared of ICE. We’re scared too, but we have no other choice,” Espinoza said. “With God’s grace, nothing will happen to us.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the three weeks since President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security announced the start of “Operation Midway Blitz,” its latest immigration enforcement surge in the Chicago region, street vendors and their customers have vanished from familiar corners across the city.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The crowds no longer gathered around the elotero after church, paleteros outside of schools.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Their quiet disappearance marks not just a loss of income, it’s also the erosion of a culture cherished by many in the city.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Street vendors have long been a vital thread in Chicago’s societal and economic fabric, their work revolving around traditional dishes and products that often can’t be found anywhere else in the city. They serve fellow immigrants craving a taste of home.

