William Hickey
3d

“To be clear, requests for the ‘client list’ are shorthand for ‘All the names of the rich and powerful men who had sexual relations with teenage girls, courtesy of Jeffrey Epstein.’"

Yep. That about sums it up.

We know the PIMP.

We know the PROCURER.

We know the VICTIMS/WHORES.

We know the BROTHELS.

We don’t know the JOHNS.

That’s what we want to know. Let the chips fall where they will.

Greg Miller
3d

This is one of the best columns Ann has ever written. That's saying something. "Bondi's showstopper is a stinking pile of sanctimony in the middle of a memo protecting's old men who had sex with teens" is perhaps the best capstone of any issue ever to captivate the American public. It ranks with Matt Taibbi's "[t]he world's most powerful investment bank is a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money."

A man cannot live with injustice. Neither can a society. Any regime that would deceive, inveigle and obfuscate to protect a criminal network so vast and dark deserves to drink to the dregs the cup of God's wrath. So long as this evil remains unpunished, Trump can take his f*cking tax cuts and penetrate himself with them until he has some sense of what the Epstein victims endured.

