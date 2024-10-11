Your link to Friday’s podcast on Ricochet.

Our Friday round-up of the week’s big stories:

After two massive hurricanes hit MAGA country, the Biden-Harris Admin’s No. 1 Priority: Stopping criticism of FEMA. It’s “Disinformation!”

Say, did anyone spread such dangerous “Disinformation” after Katrina?

Kamala Toasts “Rev.” Al Sharpton for his impeccable conscience!

The Week in Powerful Women

— Girl Navy Captain destroys $100 million ship

— MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski

— Kamala’s well-timed hissy fit with Gov. DeSantis as Hurricane Milton Zeros in on Florida.

