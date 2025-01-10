Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
Ann is back from her holiday break with stories you may have missed since her last show:
Not a joke: Biden awards George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom
The recently discovered but somehow still beloved “Snail Darter” doesn’t exist. It was always a scam to stop dam construction.
Dems think “congestion pricing” is HUGE win!
In NYT, travel writer Paul Theroux has decorum advice for immigrants.
The media’s blonde, blue-eyed “homeless” Americans.
Black Friday for the fringie Leftists.
One can only speculate on the absurdities of the next week.