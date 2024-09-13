NYT: Best, Worst and Most Surprising Lines From the Presidential Debate

Here are a few:

Unlikeliest flex that would have been inconceivable until recently. Ms. Harris, the Democratic nominee, bragging about “having the endorsement of former Vice President Dick Cheney and Congress member Liz Cheney.”

Most niche swing-state electorate shout out. Ms. Harris, urging Mr. Trump to “tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania” how he would address the European territorial ambitions of Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin.

Loudest record scratch. Ms. Harris, taking some viewers by surprise, said, “Tim Walz and I are both gun owners.” …

Most meta moment. Mr. Trump, alluding to Ms. Harris’s past reaction to being interrupted, in response to Ms. Harris interrupting him: “Wait a minute. I’m talking now, if you don’t mind, please. Does that sound familiar?”

Hardest pivot. Ms. Harris, trying to explain her policy flip-flops, began by talking about her position on fracking and quickly redirected — to her middle-class upbringing, Mr. Trump’s bankruptcies and her track record of “protecting seniors from scams.”

Most inspired reference to a children’s book. Mr. Trump, as part of a back-and-forth over the economy, defending his plans and saying Ms. Harris doesn’t have one. “She copied Biden’s plan. And it’s like four sentences — like, ‘Run, Spot, Run’ — four sentences that are just, ‘Oh, we’ll try and lower taxes.’” …

Wildest sounding attack line that was basically true. Mr. Trump, saying Ms. Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.”

Most likely to be re-gifted. Mr. Trump, offering free merchandise to Ms. Harris: “I was going to send her a MAGA hat.”

