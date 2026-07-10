I came across this long-running story about Finland repeatedly trying to convict this nice Finnish lady for a hate crime for quoting the Bible. (Discussed in my “5 Stories” podcast this week.). The upshot was that Finland’s Supreme Court acquitted her on hate speech charges regarding a Bible tweet, but convicted her in a 3-2 decision for “insulting” gays in her decades-old church pamphlet.

(As an aside, I don’t know why Europeans are so worried about Putin invading. Even Soviet era censorship would be a Xanadu of free speech and religion compared to modern Europe.)

I wondered why I hadn’t heard of this astonishing case until now and asked Google if The New York Times had covered it.

ME: has the new york times reported on the case of Päivi Räsänen?

GOOGLE AI: Yes, the New York Times has covered the long-running legal proceedings surrounding Päivi Räsänen’s “hate speech” charges. ..

Would you like me to find specific past articles from the New York Times?

ME: specific articles from the NYT please.

GOOGLE AI: The New York Times has not published dedicated news reports on the trial of Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen.

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