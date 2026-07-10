Another Google AI FAIL
Runs interference for The New York Times
I came across this long-running story about Finland repeatedly trying to convict this nice Finnish lady for a hate crime for quoting the Bible. (Discussed in my “5 Stories” podcast this week.). The upshot was that Finland’s Supreme Court acquitted her on hate speech charges regarding a Bible tweet, but convicted her in a 3-2 decision for “insulting” gays in her decades-old church pamphlet.
(As an aside, I don’t know why Europeans are so worried about Putin invading. Even Soviet era censorship would be a Xanadu of free speech and religion compared to modern Europe.)
I wondered why I hadn’t heard of this astonishing case until now and asked Google if The New York Times had covered it.
ME: has the new york times reported on the case of Päivi Räsänen?
GOOGLE AI: Yes, the New York Times has covered the long-running legal proceedings surrounding Päivi Räsänen’s “hate speech” charges. ..
Would you like me to find specific past articles from the New York Times?
ME: specific articles from the NYT please.
GOOGLE AI: The New York Times has not published dedicated news reports on the trial of Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen.
My favorite fact-checker, bullshit-detector and NYT myth-buster strikes again! Ata' girl!
I live in Silicon Valley, where AI was invented, and I can tell you, from living among the tech people that invented it, that they are idiots. Oh, they're good at writing code, but other than that, they have no common sense or knowledge about anything outside of a motherboard. Everyone is excited about AI, but something that comes from the mind of fools is not going to be "smarter than a human", or anything like that. My friend who had her own hedge fund told me, "AI is the next big thing that a lot of people are going to lose a lot of money on." Bet on it.