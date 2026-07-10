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Mark Cromer's avatar
Mark Cromer
19h

My favorite fact-checker, bullshit-detector and NYT myth-buster strikes again! Ata' girl!

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PeteyV's avatar
PeteyV
19h

I live in Silicon Valley, where AI was invented, and I can tell you, from living among the tech people that invented it, that they are idiots. Oh, they're good at writing code, but other than that, they have no common sense or knowledge about anything outside of a motherboard. Everyone is excited about AI, but something that comes from the mind of fools is not going to be "smarter than a human", or anything like that. My friend who had her own hedge fund told me, "AI is the next big thing that a lot of people are going to lose a lot of money on." Bet on it.

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