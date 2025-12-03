Unsafe

ktrip's avatar
ktrip
1d

Spot on- here is one vignette of my own. I worked construction (including roofing) in the 80s for my stepfather before going to college and law school. I worked the first summer of law school for my cousin's company because it paid better than some internship which were low or no pay back in the 90s. Every other guy on the crew was a white guy. This was suburban NY. I worked with dozens of guys over the years all white (though one was a pinko commie). Fast forward, now I am a Maryland Dad (but not that kind!). I go to get my roof done by a company that advertises on talk radio. White guy shows up to sell me the job (but in this area I also had black guy as my sales guy for windows, a veteran). White guy shows up to finalize measurements. White guy shows up with crew to do the job. Crew are Hispanics (two of six are women btw), one of whom speaks English and translates for the rest (heck I hear the MD dad worked in roofing, he could have been the foreman on my crew for all I know). White guy disappears for the day. Hispanics do the work. White guy comes back to collect the money. Rinse and repeat. I saw the same thing in upstate NY on Seneca Lake. The white guy was fishing off the dock while the Hispanic crew did the work. I can't say whether any of them were illegal, I didn't ask for papers, but it sure seemed fishy.

Mark Cromer's avatar
Mark Cromer
1d

Thanks Ann for another solid take on the electoral death ride of the GOP and its victims among the legacy American population. Virginia and Georgia are also in accelerating states of being forever lost to the Republicans (The Old Dominion is essentially already gone) and Sun Belt states like Arizona and Colorado are also completing their transition to irrevocably blue states.

My wife and I just returned from Park City, Utah, and the change in that state is happening in real time. I suspect you'll see the Beehive State descend into purple status by 2028 and if the present growth and migration patterns continue, once ruby red Utah will be solid blue by 2035 at the outside.

As I have been writing for years: Remember The Alamo but watch the margins in Texas. The GOP will likely lose its electoral grip on the state by 2030 to 2035, but whenever Texas falls off the Republican side of the ledger, the GOP will be a national party no more (to crib a line from Zell Miller...) and mythical Florida won't hold out forever.

