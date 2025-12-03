ANN’S 1-STEP GUIDE TO SAVING NORTH CAROLINA
Forget blue states, Mr. Trump. Save the Tarheels!
Although the media are not typically interested in helping Republicans win elections, they seem awfully concerned that Donald Trump’s immigration raids in Charlotte, North Carolina, could hurt the GOP’s electoral prospects. The New York Times reports, for example, that the raids “brought one of the Trump administration’s showiest crackdown strategies into a purple state ... creating a rare test of one of his core priorities in fiercely contested political territory.”
Hold it right there. A purple state? When did North Carolina become a purple state? The state of “Senator No” (Jesse Helms) and other staunch conservatives like John East?
Here’s a clue! From 1900 until around 1980, North Carolina’s foreign-born population was less than 1%. Today, it’s 15% -- and that’s not including third-generation immigrants. The immigrants are mostly Hispanic and Asian, groups that block vote, 70% to 30%, for the Democrats.
In Mecklenburg County, where Charlotte is located, 65% of new residents were born outside of the country. Talk about a sanctuary: The Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Garry McFadden, is a black man who not only thinks “Black Lives Matter,” but also “Illegal Alien Child Rapist and Murderers’ Lives Matter.”
Ignoring ICE detainer requests -- and common sense -- he promptly releases those accused of committing such minor and inconsequential infractions as car theft, drunk driving, rape, child molestation and murder onto the streets, never to be heard from again. [ATTENTION SEN. MARK KELLY: Sheriff McFadden’s underlings are being forced to comply with illegal orders!]
Arguably, the state isn’t turning blue because enforcement of immigration laws has been too aggressive, but rather because it’s been nonexistent.
The Times quoted “moderate Republican” Edwin Peacock III -- because he agreed with the Times -- saying the GOP is in BIG trouble if these Charlotte raids continue. This is classic Republican math: We’re losing 10 cents on every apple we sell. To make up for it, we’re going to have to double our sales.
At least when California flipped from Reagan country to The Poop State, it wasn’t Californians’ fault, but resulted from the evil machinations of Carter-appointed District Court Judge Mariana Pfaelzer and Democratic Gov. Gray Davis (later recalled -- but not soon enough).
North Carolina, by contrast, is being destroyed by some people’s greed. Following in the footsteps of their slave-owning forebears, the state’s biggest employers demand cheap labor, and they don’t care what they’re doing to the country. Their grandkids will be living in Uganda -- but they can make a pile NOW.
With all the money employers are saving by hiring low-wage illegals, they have lots of money to lavish on politicians -- and the politicians are happy to accommodate them. (See amnesty-happy Sen. Thom Tillis and former Rep. Renee Ellmers.)
Sure, the employers’ taxes will go up. They aren’t paying illegals enough to live on, so somebody’s got to subsidize all that cheap labor. But taxes are paid by everybody, whereas the profits go only to the illegals’ bosses. (It’s estimated that “undocumented immigrants” cost North Carolina taxpayers several billion dollars a year.)
The immediate pain of mass third world immigration is borne not only by the state’s taxpayers, but also by its little girls.
For years, North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE) has been keeping lists of illegal immigrants arrested in the state only for sex crimes against children. (August seems to be a banner month for child rape, with 169, 131 and 107 assaults on children in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. What is the harvesting season for soybeans, corn and sweet potatoes?)
We always hear about the “valedictorian” illegal alien or the one -- featured on the Times’ front page this week -- arrested by ICE while flying to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family.
The Charlotte raids produced tales (probably apocryphal) of illegals “approached or arrested” while “putting up Christmas decorations,” or helping with a “church cleanup.” NBC, CNN, The Hill and the Times all reported on the (unnamed) church guy and the Christmas decorations guy.
But none of these news outlets, nor any national media, ever got around to mentioning this illegal: Francisco Marquez Martinez -- despite the fact that he was a 38-year-old married man who preached at his church and provided Winston-Salem, North Carolina, residents with cheap lawn care.
As Marquez Martinez was mowing a family’s lawn one day, it began to rain, and he asked to come inside the house. The two daughters, ages 8 and 12, home alone, declined, telling him to stand under the outside awning. Whereupon the illegal forced his way in, chased the 12-year-old to the bathroom and raped her in the tub.
But it’s all worth it, as long as North Carolina farmers can make an extra buck!
I guess it’s fine for Trump to send ICE agents to the blue states, even though they want to become third world hellholes. Illegals can travel, a fact well-known by everyone killed by an illegal alien truck driver who got a commercial driver’s license from Gavin Newsom’s California.
But I’d really rather he round up illegals in North Carolina, so maybe we could have a shot at preventing this “purple state” from becoming California.
COPYRIGHT 2025 ANN COULTER
Spot on- here is one vignette of my own. I worked construction (including roofing) in the 80s for my stepfather before going to college and law school. I worked the first summer of law school for my cousin's company because it paid better than some internship which were low or no pay back in the 90s. Every other guy on the crew was a white guy. This was suburban NY. I worked with dozens of guys over the years all white (though one was a pinko commie). Fast forward, now I am a Maryland Dad (but not that kind!). I go to get my roof done by a company that advertises on talk radio. White guy shows up to sell me the job (but in this area I also had black guy as my sales guy for windows, a veteran). White guy shows up to finalize measurements. White guy shows up with crew to do the job. Crew are Hispanics (two of six are women btw), one of whom speaks English and translates for the rest (heck I hear the MD dad worked in roofing, he could have been the foreman on my crew for all I know). White guy disappears for the day. Hispanics do the work. White guy comes back to collect the money. Rinse and repeat. I saw the same thing in upstate NY on Seneca Lake. The white guy was fishing off the dock while the Hispanic crew did the work. I can't say whether any of them were illegal, I didn't ask for papers, but it sure seemed fishy.
Thanks Ann for another solid take on the electoral death ride of the GOP and its victims among the legacy American population. Virginia and Georgia are also in accelerating states of being forever lost to the Republicans (The Old Dominion is essentially already gone) and Sun Belt states like Arizona and Colorado are also completing their transition to irrevocably blue states.
My wife and I just returned from Park City, Utah, and the change in that state is happening in real time. I suspect you'll see the Beehive State descend into purple status by 2028 and if the present growth and migration patterns continue, once ruby red Utah will be solid blue by 2035 at the outside.
As I have been writing for years: Remember The Alamo but watch the margins in Texas. The GOP will likely lose its electoral grip on the state by 2030 to 2035, but whenever Texas falls off the Republican side of the ledger, the GOP will be a national party no more (to crib a line from Zell Miller...) and mythical Florida won't hold out forever.