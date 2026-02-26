Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Sheffield's avatar
Scott Sheffield
15h

How Mayorkas sleeps at night is beyond me, sadly he is not sleeping in jail.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kevin Murphy's avatar
Kevin Murphy
12hEdited

It doesn't take a a lot research to find the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre's take on Trump and what he eventually thought of Jeffrey Epstein. In her book Nobody's Girl there's a footnote on the bottom of page 222 that says Trump ended Epstein's membership at Mar-a-Lago and banned him from visiting in October 2007, after Epstein hit on the teenage daughter of another member. What's clear in Giuffre's memoir is her revulsion at being trafficked by Epstein to the aforementioned Bill Richardson and George Mitchell as well as billionaire Tom Pritzker and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak along with other unmentioned men. She had no motive to protect Trump and could have easily exposed him if he had done something untoward with Jeffrey Epstein that she was aware of.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture