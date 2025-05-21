Unsafe

Brilliant article and cursory research from unbiased sources makes a very compelling case that babies born of illegal alien parentage are NOT citizens at birth and the 14th amendment does not confer jus soli upon all illegal alien babies. The Wong Kim Ark case only conferred birthright citizenship upon babies of parents who are legal permanent residents. When the 14th amendment was ratified American Indians born on U.S. soil did not qualify for citizenship but somehow illegal aliens do? American Indians did not receive citizenship until it was specifically granted to them by Congress in 1924.

It's sad that America has taken such a far left wing turn that this issue is so controversial. I also have little faith in the Supreme Kangaroo Court of the United States to deliver a common sense and pro-American ruling which would be to deny birthright citizenship to all anchor babies. Most of the time when the high court feels political pressure it seems that they rule on the side of the radical left wing (Obamacare, gay marriage, etc.). They probably don't want to upset all of the leftists at their Beltway cocktail parties.

Al Gonzalez
Like a brilliant detective, Ann nails it! Spots a common modus operandi, calls it out and then calls out how the left then rinses and repeats the dubious character assassination in an effort to dispute it incorrectly. Then spread the lie because some legacy MSM propaganda tool must be right, correct? Nah!

