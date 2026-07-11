A grant "to make people smarter"
And other idiotic grants Trump cut, thereby upsetting The New York Times
Quote: “One of my research goals was to see if it’s possible to teach people how to get better at this [mathematical thinking and spatial visualization].”
The answer is “no,” as any psychometrician knows. This is probably the most studied question in all the sciences. Ask Stephen Pinker.
Here are some other winners, whose grants were mercifully canceled:
Her “main” aims were to develop a curriculum so “teachers could teach about environmental health, environmental health disparities and climate change” and to plant trees on playgrounds.
The effects of wildfires are stuff burns and things get really smokey for awhile. Grant unnecessary.
We’ve known how to end malaria since 1945, when malaria was eliminated from North America and Europe with DDT. But then that nut Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring,” so we had to let Africans die.
Another useless grant.
I can remember chasing the bug man on my bike. In the south they sprayed DDT to kill the mosquitoes, perhaps the DDT made me dumb at math or perhaps I was already damaged😎
Rachel Carson was born in the Pittsburgh suburb of Springdale. Incidentally, this is the same Springdale that tore down a closed coal fired power plant and now wants to build a data center there.
Anyway, I don’t fault her for coming up with a theory. I fault the politicians and enviro-wackos for acting upon it without evidence that it’s true. It’s not, of course, but that’s why we call them democrats or communists, and not republicans or libertarians.