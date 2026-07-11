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Scott Sheffield's avatar
Scott Sheffield
15h

I can remember chasing the bug man on my bike. In the south they sprayed DDT to kill the mosquitoes, perhaps the DDT made me dumb at math or perhaps I was already damaged😎

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Steve
14h

Rachel Carson was born in the Pittsburgh suburb of Springdale. Incidentally, this is the same Springdale that tore down a closed coal fired power plant and now wants to build a data center there.

Anyway, I don’t fault her for coming up with a theory. I fault the politicians and enviro-wackos for acting upon it without evidence that it’s true. It’s not, of course, but that’s why we call them democrats or communists, and not republicans or libertarians.

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