Quote: “One of my research goals was to see if it’s possible to teach people how to get better at this [mathematical thinking and spatial visualization].”

The answer is “no,” as any psychometrician knows. This is probably the most studied question in all the sciences. Ask Stephen Pinker.

Here are some other winners, whose grants were mercifully canceled:

Her “main” aims were to develop a curriculum so “teachers could teach about environmental health, environmental health disparities and climate change” and to plant trees on playgrounds.

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The effects of wildfires are stuff burns and things get really smokey for awhile. Grant unnecessary.

We’ve known how to end malaria since 1945, when malaria was eliminated from North America and Europe with DDT. But then that nut Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring,” so we had to let Africans die.

Another useless grant.

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