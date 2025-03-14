5 Stories This Week
Reparations, Mahmoud Khalil, Trump’s executive order on Perkins Coie, Another Biden immigration crime and good news about the Trump economy
Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
Yet another reparations payment you didn’t know you were making, and why we need congressional hearings on college tuition.
Free Speech: Mahmoud Khalil today, social media posts tomorrow
The truth about Trump’s executive order on Perkins Coie.
Surprise! Biden’s illegal alien “arrests” were actually Welcome Wagon gift bags.
Two amazing articles this week — No recession is coming, but luckily Trump’s tariffs are.
The reason college tuition rises faster than inflation is because the $1.7 trillion student loan fiasco has acted as a perverse incentive for colleges and universities to raise prices because there 's so much free money available for students. What's more, a couple of decades ago it was made illegal to extinguish student loans in bankruptcy which ironically has enslaved the underclass in debt, the very group it was intended to help. This is yet another example of the road to hell paved with good intentions brought to you by progressive democrats.
Pell grant fraud makes my blood boil. As a middle class kid from VA I attended collage using the VISA program. My well to friends took grants and I worked the graveyard shift. Another Gov program which needs updating.